'He was a difficult man to live with,’ says Rajesh Khanna’s alleged girlfriend Anita Advani: ‘Could be rude…’

Rajesh Khanna's personal life was marked by several relationships and rumors. Anita Advani, the alleged girlfriend of the late Bollywood superstar Rajesh Khanna, was one of his closest companions after his separation from Dimple Kapadia. She recently opened up about their complicated relationship, sharing her experiences and revealing how she navigated the ups and downs of being with one of Hindi cinema's biggest stars. She also spoke about how difficult he was to live with.

In a candid interview with the YouTube channel Avanti Films, Anita shared that although they never married, their relationship was real and genuine. She recalled an important moment in their relationship when Rajesh Khanna gave her a kada (bracelet) in front of Balaji. She explained that this happened after he had been separated from his wife, Dimple Kapadia, and had been alone for 28 years. “He accepted me,” Anita said.

However, life with Khanna was not always easy. Anita described him as a generally calm person but added that he could be difficult to live with. “He was a difficult man to live with. After a drink or two, he could be rude,” she said. According to Anita, Rajesh would sometimes hit her, but she would hit him back out of reflex. Despite these moments, she learned to handle him over time.

Talking about Khanna’s temper and mood swings, Anita revealed that anything could upset him. She added that he would often get angry without any logical reason, and even when he was wrong, he would tell her to stay quiet. However, she said that when he was sober, he was the best person to be around.

Anita’s claims about Khanna’s difficult behavior were not new. After his death in 2012, she participated in Bigg Boss 7 in 2013, where she spoke about the same issues. She claimed that they had been in a live-in relationship for nearly eight years before his passing.

Despite the challenges, Anita made it clear that their bond was special, and she continues to cherish the memories of their time together.