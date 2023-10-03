'He was so humble...': Akshay Kumar recalls his first phonecall with Mission Raniganj hero Jaswant Singh

Akshay Kumar, who recently found success with OMG 2, is currently gearing up for his upcoming movie, Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue. The film draws inspiration from the real-life story of mining engineer Jaswant Singh Gill, who bravely rescued trapped miners in the Raniganj Coalfields in 1989. In this exciting survival story, Akshay stars alongside Parineeti Chopra. Recalling his first phonecall with Jaswant, Akshay Kumar recently described him as a “humble” and “simple” individual.

Akshay Kumar speaks about the importance of telling stories of unsung heroes

According to Indian Express, during a recent virtual interaction with students of the Indian Institute of Technology (Indian School of Mines), Dhanbad, Akshay Kumar discussed the significance of narrating the stories of unsung heroes. He said, “A few years ago, I had the opportunity to talk on a call with Jaswantji when he was alive. He was so humble, simple, and down to earth that it was genuinely an honor talking to him. There’s so much truth and sacrifice in the inspiring stories of such unsung heroes that I would like to keep making films like that and tell today’s youth about such great visionaries.” Jaswant Singh Gill had also graduated from IIT Dhanbad.

Akshay Kumar opens up on being a part of “inspirational stories”

Akshay Kumar is recognized for his roles in movies with a societal message. He appeared in Padman, inspired by social activist Arunachalam Muruganantham, and also acted in Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, which addressed the issue of open defecation as a health concern. Speaking about being part of “inspirational stories”, Akshay said, “Jaswant Gill’s real-life story is truly inspiring and encouraging. Similarly, Padman also showcased the inspiring journey of a visionary. They don’t make people like them anymore. As an actor, I really love working on such inspirational stories that need to be told.”

About Mission Raniganj

Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue, directed by Tinu Suresh Desai, stars actors like Akshay Kumar, Parineeti Chopra, Kumud Mishra, Pavan Malhotra, and Ravi Kishan, among others. The film draws inspiration from the 1989 Raniganj Coalfields disaster and narrates the heroic tale of engineer Jaswant Singh Gill and his team who worked tirelessly to rescue about 65 trapped miners. Originally named The Great Indian Rescue, the movie was rebranded as Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue. It's set to hit theaters on October 6, 2023.

