‘He will persevere…’: Babil Khan opines about Ranveer Singh replacing Shah Rukh Khan in Farhan Akhtar’s Don 3

Babil Khan, the son of the late actor Irrfan Khan, recently starred in the OTT film titled Friday Night Plan. The movie, also featuring Amrith Jayan and Juhi Chawla Mehta, has garnered positive reviews from the audience. This slice-of-life entertainment, emphasizing the bond between brothers, is directed by Vatsal Neelakantan and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Kassim Jagmagia, and Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment. In a promotional interview, Babil shared his thoughts on Farhan's upcoming project, Don 3, and discussed the comparisons being made between Ranveer Singh and Shah Rukh Khan.

Babil Khan on Ranveer Singh being compared to Shah Rukh Khan after Don 3 announcement

In a recent conversation with Zee News, Babil Khan shared his excitement for Farhan Akhtar's upcoming movie, Don 3. He also discussed Ranveer Singh taking on the iconic character of Don, previously portrayed by Shah Rukh Khan. He mentioned, “I think when you get a lot of hatred and you win through that, then the love is also at that level. We’ll see what happens. But this happened to Heath Ledger also … so whatever trolling is being done, it’s neither right nor wrong.. I know he will persevere and when he does the love will also be there.”

More about Ranveer Singh and Farhan Akhtar’s Don 3

A few weeks ago, director Farhan Akhtar made waves on the internet by announcing the third installment of his popular franchise, Don. The film is set to be a reboot of his earlier films and will feature Ranveer Singh in the lead role. A first look teaser of the movie has already been unveiled, showcasing Ranveer in a dapper avatar, delivering powerful dialogues and exuding charisma. The character of Don has been previously portrayed by Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan, both of whom received immense love from the audience. Ranveer has expressed his eagerness to prove himself and carry forward the legacy. The film is scheduled to begin production in 2025, once the director and actor fulfill their prior commitments. While the female lead has not been officially confirmed, there have been reports of Kiara Advani being considered for the role.

ALSO READ: Friday Night Plan Twitter Review: Netizens laud Babil Khan’s delightful act in this coming of age entertainer