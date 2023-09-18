'He would be Santa Claus...': Saira Banu recalls how Karan Johar's father Yash Johar helped her ailing mother

Saira Banu is one of the most legendary actresses in Bollywood. In July this year, she joined Instagram where she frequently shares anecdotes from her and Dilip Kumar's life. These anecdotal posts are accompanied by rare pictures. Today, Banu shared a post as her film Duniya (produced by Karan Johar's father Yash Johar) was released on the same day in 1984.

Saira Banu talks about Yash Johar

Banu shared several unseen pictures from the set of Duniya where she had a special appearance. The film was produced by Yash Johar under Dharma Productions and starred Dilip Kumar. Banu recalls how Mr. Johar helped her ailing mother once. She wrote, "To quote a few incidents my mother Naseem Banuji suffered from Asthma and the specific medications desired at that time would come from abroad, either London or America because those weren't available in our country. He would be ‘Santa Claus’ just coming into our home and bringing in the desired medicines with a snap of a finger it would seem! Similarly, some oils and tablets were desired for Sahib and the same surprise would be repeated for the requirement."

She further wrote that the late producer was once carrying blood samples in his hand to be processed in the United States for a friend as they could not be done in India. Bano called him a "one in a million friend, compassionate and an extraordinarily caring human being."

Duniya was directed by Ramesh Talwar and starred Dilip Kumar, Ashok Kumar, Rishi Kapoor, and Amrita Singh The music was done by R.D. Burman, and the script was penned by Javed Akhtar.

Saira Banu was jealous of Vyjayanthimala

Last week, the veteran actress opened up about seeing the poster of Madhumati for the first time in 1958. It featured Dilip Kumar and Vyjayanthimala. At that time, the Padosan actress would get magazines from her relatives in London. She said, "In one such magazine, there was this photo of "MADHUMATI" which was considered bold at that time where Sahib was romantically resting his face on Vyjayantimala's forehead. It was a beautiful photo and in my childishness, I got so jealous of Sahib's proximity to her face that I took a pair of scissors and deftly started to snip away that portion of the photograph."

