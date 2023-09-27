'He would be so happy for me...': Shah Rukh Khan fondly remembers Yash Chopra on his 91st birth anniversary

Late legendary filmmaker Yash Chopra is rightly called the King of Romance. His movies were different from his contemporaries in so many ways. In a long career span, Yash Chopra treated the audience with various romantic movies. Amongst his various iconic collaborations, the one with Shah Rukh Khan has a different place in the hearts of movie lovers. Today September 27 marks the 91st birth anniversary of the veteran filmmaker. On the other hand, Shah Rukh Khan remembered the late director with the sweetest note.

Shah Rukh Khan remembers the late legendary Yash Chopra on his 91st birth anniversary

It is not a hidden fact that Shah Rukh Khan and Yash Chopra shared an extremely warm bond. It was not just the professional collaborations but their camaraderie was all things respect and love. Today, Shah Rukh Khan who is currently basking in the success of his last release, Jawan conducted a #AskSRK session on X (formerly Twitter) where the actor yet again whole-heartedly responded to his fans' questions.

Amongst many, a fan asked him to say something about the Silsila director. The fan wrote, “One word for Yash Chopra Sir on his birthday #AskSRK @iamsrk” to this, the actor replied, “Love Yash ji and miss him….he would be so happy for me right now”. Take a look:

Yash Chopra on working with Shah Rukh Khan

Notably, in one of the interviews posted on Yash Raj Films YouTube Channel, the veteran filmmaker was in conversation with Shah Rukh Khan. Quoting some of their iconic collaborations, Shah Rukh Khan asked him about the reason for choosing him in the films. The Lamhe director had said that he has been working with King Khan for the past 20 years since their first collaboration on Darr. It is not that you’re a superstar, so I am working with you. He further shared that it was only Shah Rukh who never asked him about the story or how much would be his fees. “Main logon ko agar btaun kisi picture mein tumne ek paisa nahin liya during production. Jo last week mein before the picture release, I’ve sent you the cheque, tumhara next phone aata tha Yash ji, aapne paise kuch zyada hi bhej diye hain” (I would like people to know that you’ve not charged me a penny during the production stage. Whatever I paid you in the last week before the film release, you would call me Yash Ji, and you’ve sent me a little extra money)

In addition to this, the filmmaker also revealed how SRK would always have faith in the filmmaker over the films he would be cast for. “You told me Yash ji, filmein paise ki wajah se ya kisi aur wajah se main kabhi nahin karta hun .Filmein main karta hun dil se..jahan mujhe lagta hai aaj ye film karte hain, ye story pasand hai…jahan Adi likhega, aap direct karenge mujhe kuch puchne ki zaroorat hi nahin hai” (You told me, Yash Ji, I don’t do movies for money or any other reason, I do films with all my heart where I feel let’s do it. A film which Adi (Aditya Chopra) would write and you will direct, there is no need to ask anything)

Advertisement

Shah Rukh Khan and Yash Chopra

Shah Rukh Khan and Yash Chopra have collaborated on various iconic films including, Darr, Dil Toh Pagal Hai, Jab Tak Hai Jaan amongst others.

ALSO READ: Yash Chopra’s Birth Anniversary: 5 movies by legendary filmmaker which were way ahead of its time