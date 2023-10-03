'He would shed a tear...': Sooraj Pancholi REVEALS father Aditya Pancholi blames himself for son's reputation

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to suicide

Sooraj Pancholi, the son of actors Aditya Pancholi and Zareena Wahab, entered the film industry in 2015 with his debut movie Hero alongside Suniel Shetty’s daughter Athiya Shetty, produced by Salman Khan. However, he couldn't manage to establish himself as a successful leading actor. Sooraj Pancholi was recently acquitted in the Jiah Khan suicide case, and in a recent interview, he mentioned that the media highlighted his father's reputation as a troublemaker, to portray him in a certain light, even though it didn't affect the legal proceedings.

Sooraj Pancholi reveals he “does not agree” with his father’s decisions in his life

During a recent interview with Siddharth Kannan, Sooraj Pancholi expressed that he may not see eye to eye with his father Aditya Pancholi's choices in life, but he has chosen to forgive him because he believes that “everyone makes mistakes.” He said, “My father has a certain image, a bad boy, a person who has done many wrong things. I don’t agree with it, of course. He is my father, I love him no matter what. I don’t agree with the way he has handled things in his life but, in a way I have forgiven him because I know that I am his only support in life.”

Sooraj Pancholi opens up on Aditya Pancholi blaming himself for Sooraj’s image

When asked whether Aditya Pancholi felt responsible for the way Sooraj Pancholi's image was being portrayed, the actor mentioned that his father would occasionally become “emotional” and “shed a tear or two”. He said, “Dad is very emotional. Sometimes he felt that because of his past mistakes, I went through these things. So maybe sometimes he would shed a tear or two.”

The Hero actor mentioned that he and his father don't engage in lengthy conversations, but they communicate by exchanging glances and smiles. He said, “I share a look with him in the evening when I sit with him, that’s it. We don’t talk much. Till today, we don’t talk much.”

He further added, “I give him a nice tight hug, he stands up, gives me a hug, that is all we do and that is enough for him and enough for me.”

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for the same.

