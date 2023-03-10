Headline: Neha Dhupia is 'looking forward' to the upcoming Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards Edition 2

Actress Neha Dhupia has been a part of the film industry for almost two decades. She made her Bollywood debut in the year 2003 film Qayamat: City Under Threat opposite Ajay Devgan. Later she was seen in multiple movies like Singh Is Kinng, Chup Chup Ke, Kyaa Kool Hai Hum, Shootout at Lokhandwala, and many more.

Apart from acting, she participated in Femina Miss India 2002 pageant and won the title. Dhupia often amazes her fans with her stunning outfits, making her a fashion icon.

Talking about fashion, Pinkvilla Style Icon Awards Edition 2 is just around the corner and after the grand success of the first edition, people are desperately waiting for the second one.

Recently, Pinkvilla posted a video of Dhupia, where she is seen wearing a white shirt with black print on it and a pair of blue jeans, which gives her an elegant and classy look. She looks pretty excited to announce the Pinkvilla Style Icons Edition 2.

"Hey everyone, I am Neha Dhupia and I am aware that Pinkvilla Style Icon Awards Edition 2 is coming up. Looking forward", she said.

Pinkvilla Style Icon Awards Edition 2

The second edition of Pinkvilla Style Icon Awards will be held on April 7, 2022, in Mumbai and the jury for Pinkvilla Style Icons Edition 2 will be Anaita Shroff Adajania, Eka Lakhani, Manish Malhotra, Sonali Bendre, and Manisha Koirala.

