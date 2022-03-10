Heard whistles in the theatre: Pooja Bhatt on watching Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi

Alia Bhatt is currently basking in the success of her recently released film Gangubai Kathiawadi. Fans have loved her new avatar and appreciated her performance in Sanjay Leela Bansali’s film. In a recent interview with a news portal, Alia Bhatt’s sister and filmmaker Pooja Bhatt shared that she watched the first-day first show of the movie and heard people whistling in the theatre.

Speaking to Aaj Tak, Pooja said, “Usually, you don’t expect multiplex audiences to whistle and shout, but while watching Gangubai, I heard whistles, screams, yelling in the theatre.” Pooja said that the Sanjay Leela Bhansali film proved that Alia has “hit the mark and how” and added that “Alia was a girl, and now, she is a woman and she is dazzling.”

Recently, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, in an interview, said that Alia’s performance in the film will be celebrated for the next 50-100 years. SLB added that her performance in the film would be the fourth performance he would talk of in the same league. “Here is a girl who is taking a whole film on her shoulder," he said.

Alia Bhatt is now ready for her Hollywood debut in ‘Heart of Stone’ alongside A-listers Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan for a Netflix original. Reportedly, Tom Harper is directing ‘Heart of Stone’, while Greg Rucka and Allison Schroeder have written the script. The film is produced by Skydance's David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Don Granger, along with Mockingbird's Bonnie Curtis and Julie Lynn, and Pilot Wave's Gadot and Jaron Varsano.

On the other hand, Alia Bhatt recently wrapped up the Delhi schedule of Karan Johar’s directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh. Apart from Alia and Ranveer, the film stars Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan.

