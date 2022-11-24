Hearing against Jacqueline Fernandez in money laundering case deferred till December 12 by Delhi Court

Jacqueline Fernandez is in news after her alleged connection in Rs 200 crore money laundering case. In a fresh update, a Delhi court on Thursday deferred hearing in the case involving her and multi-millionaire conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar till December 12. The actress has also appeared in court for the hearing. To note, on November 15, she was granted bail by the court. She had appealed for the bail saying that there was no need for her custody as the investigation was already complete and the charge sheet had been filed.

What Court said:

Earlier, Delhi's Patiala House Court had extended the interim bail of actor Jacqueline Fernandez till 15 November. As reported, the Enforcement Directorate in its submission had mentioned that Ms. Fernandez can escape the country easily as she is not short of money. It is worth mentioning here that in December last year, the ED filed the first chargesheet in this matter. In September, Jacqueline’s stylist, Leepakshi Ellawadi admitted to receiving Rs. 3 crore from conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar.