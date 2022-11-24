Hearing against Jacqueline Fernandez in money laundering case deferred till December 12 by Delhi Court
Jacqueline Fernandez was earlier granted bail by the court.
Jacqueline Fernandez is in news after her alleged connection in Rs 200 crore money laundering case. In a fresh update, a Delhi court on Thursday deferred hearing in the case involving her and multi-millionaire conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar till December 12. The actress has also appeared in court for the hearing. To note, on November 15, she was granted bail by the court. She had appealed for the bail saying that there was no need for her custody as the investigation was already complete and the charge sheet had been filed.
What Court said:
Earlier, Delhi's Patiala House Court had extended the interim bail of actor Jacqueline Fernandez till 15 November. As reported, the Enforcement Directorate in its submission had mentioned that Ms. Fernandez can escape the country easily as she is not short of money. It is worth mentioning here that in December last year, the ED filed the first chargesheet in this matter. In September, Jacqueline’s stylist, Leepakshi Ellawadi admitted to receiving Rs. 3 crore from conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar.
The Case:
ED has questioned Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi many times. Both the actresses had recorded their statements. It was reported that Jacqueline Fernandez was also dating the conman. To note, Sukesh Chandrasekhar and Leena Maria Paul were arrested by the ED under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act over an alleged extortion racket being run from Tihar Jail in Delhi.
Jacqueline Fernandez work front:
Jacqueline was last seen in Ram Setu which also starred Akshay Kumar and Nushrratt Bharuccha in main roles.
