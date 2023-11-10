'Heart is so so full': Tahira Kashyap Khurrana on Sharmajee Ki Beti receiving overwhelming response at MAMI

Tahira Kashyap is an Indian filmmaker, published author, and wife of actor Ayushmann Khurrana. The celebrity has often used her social media presence to voice opinions on matters of importance. Now, she has moved to making movies and to start with, she chose the film Sharmajee Ki Beti. In an interview, Kashyap spoke about the women-oriented movie which was lauded at the Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival 2023.

Tahira Kashyap on Sharmajee Ki Beti receiving an overwhelming response at MAMI

After the filmmaking bug bit her, Tahira Kashyap directed a couple of short films. Now, she has entered the industry with her debut film Sharmajee Ki Beti starring Divya Dutta, Sakshi Tanwar, Saiyami Kher, and many other actors.

In a recent interview with Free Press Journal, she shared how she felt when her movie was screened twice at the MAMI Mumbai Film Festival and received a standing ovation. She said, “The heart is so, so full. Especially because it's for a film that celebrates women. Not often, do you have such a response where people are laughing and crying, while they’re watching women on screen,” she shared adding that her conscious effort was to ensure that people do not resort to stereotyping women and women-oriented films in a certain way.

Tahira further added that the only reason she took to filmmaking was to reach people's hearts. “I want everybody to be an empath in this situation. There has to be empathy, not sympathy but something that they have gone through, seen through and, and how it can be a joyful experience,” she divulged.

Tahira Kashyap says there's a bit of her in all the characters

The movie revolves around women of different age groups and how they navigate through the highs and lows of life. In the same interview, Tahira said that all the characters in her film have a part of herself. “There's a bit of me in all the characters of the film. I’ve lived through my terrible teens,” she said adding that when she screened the film, there were 19-year-olds who were coming to her and sharing that they felt the same way.

