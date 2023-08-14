Heart of Stone star Alia Bhatt recalls meeting husband Ranbir Kapoor for first time on sets of THIS film

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are one of the most loved couples in B-town. Even though the Brahmastra actor is not on any social media platforms, his wife-actress often shares pictures and videos of them together. Their PDA moments never fail to melt the hearts of fans and followers. Alia who is recently seen making her Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone alongside Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan, revealed meeting her husband for the first time on the sets of a popular film and it has a connection with Amitabh Bachchan and Rani Mukerji. Apart from this, the actress also spoke about her first film with Sanjay Leela Bhansali and doing her first choreography at the age of 4 in a recent interview.

Alia Bhatt recalls meeting husband Ranbir Kapoor for first time on sets of THIS film

In a recent interview with Netflix, Alia Bhatt revealed that she met her husband and actor Ranbir Kapoor for the first time on the sets of Black. the film stars Amitabh Bachchan and Rani Mukerji. Revealing her first audition was for the movie Black in 2005, the Heart of Stone actress said, I was auditioning for a young Rani Mukerji. I didn't get it obviously because I am not in the film. But fun fact it was the first time I also met my now husband (Ranbir Kapoor).”

In an interview with BBC Asia Network, Alia revealed that her co-star Gal was one of the first people to know about her pregnancy. She said, "I felt very protected and comfortable. You don't really talk about being pregnant until you are way into your first trimester; so I was not telling many people. But I did confide in Gal Gadot, I did confide in my producers and the director (Tom Harper) because they had to know. They were all so lovely and supportive and excited that I never for once doubted it at all."

Meanwhile, Heart of Stone, directed by Tom Harper premiered on Netflix on 11th August.

ALSO READ: Did you know Alia Bhatt’s Heart of Stone co-star Gal Gadot was one of the first to know about her pregnancy?