Heart of Stone trailer releases; Alia Bhatt as Keya Dhawan shines in an action-packed avatar

Alia Bhatt is currently in Sao Paulo with her Heart of Stone co-stars Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. The team is busy promoting their upcoming film, Heart of Stone at the Netflix Tudum 2023 event. This marks Alia's Hollywood debut and she will be seen playing a key role in the film. Not just Alia's fans, but the actress is also excited about it. After a long wait, the trailer for the movie was launched yesterday.

The trailer begins with Sophie Okonedo’s character reminding Gal Gadot, “You know what you signed up for. No friends, no relationships. What we do is too important.” They are part of the Charter and they work to maintain peace in the world. The action-packed trailer shows Gal Gadot aka Rachel Stone sliding off the mountain, paragliding to escape the enemy, motorcycle chase, and also letting her hair down to enjoy in certain situations. In the later part of the two minutes and forty-three seconds long trailer, we catch a glimpse of Alia who seems to steal the heart. Her character Keya Dhawan is seen in the antagonist's role and the trailer promises a face-off between Rachel and Keya as Rachel yells over the phone, "Heart or no heart, I am coming for you." Alia took to her social media to share the trailer with her fans.

It seems fans are beyond excited to see their favorite Bollywood actress making her Hollywood debut. Her industry friends also overflowed the comment section with their love. Alia's Brahmastra co-star Mouni Roy wrote, "This is amaaaazinggggggggg. congratulations A" Filmmaker Guneet Monga commented, "Go Go Go @aliabhatt" Canadian YouTuber Lily Singh wrote, "Let’s gooooo sis!!!" However, some fans are disappointed with Alia's screen time as they wrote, "Too less screen time for Hollywood." But, most fans are confident of Alia's performance as Keya Dhawan and are sure that the actress will steal all attention.

About Heart of Stone

Helmed by Tom Harper, Heart of Stone stars Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan, and Alia Bhatt. It is slated to release on August 11. Alia Bhatt joined the team for shooting in May last year. The film has been extensively shot in Italy, London, Reykjavík, and Lisbon.

