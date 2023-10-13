'Heartbreak': Mrunal Thakur discloses casting trend on basis of social media following

Mrunal Thakur who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Aankh Micholi talked about how actors are now cast on the basis of their social media following which “breaks her heart”. She also shared a peculiar memory from her school days when a boy made an unusual proposal to her. Mrunal Thakur reveals being quite "scared" because the boy shaved his head after watching Aamir Khan's movie Ghajini in 2008.

Mrunal Thakur opens up on actors who get hired on the basis of social media following

Mrunal Thakur also spoke about the current trend of casting actors based on their social media following. She said, “It really breaks my heart because it means losing out on roles I've always wished for. But at times, I think it is what it is, and perhaps I'm destined for more better characters.”

Mrunal Thakur recalls about the “weirdest” proposal she received during her school days

During a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, Mrunal Thakur recalled about the “weirdest” and “craziest” proposal she received during her school days. She said, “Back in school, a boy decided to shave his head after watching the movie Ghajini and approached me, saying he did it for me. I politely thanked him and walked away, feeling quite scared. Soon, everyone in school started teasing him by calling him Ghajini. Looking back, I consider it the most weirdest, creepiest, and craziest proposal I've ever received.”

She further explained, “What he meant to convey was that just as Aamir Khan undergoes a significant transformation for Asin in the movie, I can also go to similar lengths for you.”

About Aankh Micholi

The upcoming comedy film titled Aankh Micholi, directed by Umesh Shukla, tells the story of a dysfunctional family's quest to find a suitable husband for their daughter, who has night blindness. Apart from Mrunal Thakur in the lead role, the film also features a talented cast that includes Paresh Rawal, Abhimanyu Dassani, Sharman Joshi, Abhishek Banerjee, Divya Dutta, Darshan Jariwala, Grusha Kapoor, and Vijay Raaz in importank roles. The film is all set to hit the big screen on October 27, this year.

