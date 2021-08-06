Heartbroken Alia Bhatt pens emotional parting note for Shefali Shah as she wraps Darlings shoot

Actress recently got emotional as her Darlings co-star Shefali Shah completed her shooting schedule of the film and bid adieu to the crew. As Shefali shared photos from the farewell celebration on sets, Alia got emotional about not seeing her henceforth at the shoot and hence, penned a parting note on her social media handle. Not just this, Alia had also expressed how she felt about working with Roshan Mathew as she shared photos on her handle from Shefali's farewell.

Taking to her Instagram story, Alia wrote, "Oh man Shef how will I not see you on set every day. Will miss you soo much @shefalishahofficial Such a joy working with you @roshan.matthews Best Time ever. PS (This is our fabulous super hard working team)" In one of the stories, Alia shared a photo featuring Vijay Varma, Shefali and her as they hugged together at the farewell celebration. In another photo, Alia and Shefali posed with the entire team of Darlings.

Meanwhile, Shefali also had penned a sweet note as she bid adieu to the shoot of Darlings on Thursday. She had written, "Another wrap Nothing prepares me for the good-byes

#ShootWrap. All the #Darlings, thank you for creating HER with me and I’ll miss you'll sooooo much."

Darlings is Alia's debut production under the banner of Eternal Sunshine Productions. The film is being co-produced by Alia and . It is a dark comedy that stars Alia and Shefali in the lead with Roshan and Vijay in pivotal roles. The film is helmed by Jasmeet K Reen. It was last month that Alia had kicked off the shoot of her debut production. She had shared photos from the sets as she began work on the same.

Apart from this, Alia also has Brahmastra with , RRR with Ram Charan and Jr NTR and Gangubai Kathiawadi lined up ahead of her.

