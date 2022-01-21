Heartbroken Remo D'Souza grieves brother in law Jason Watkins' demise: Hope you finally found peace

Jason Watkins, the brother-in-law of choreographer-filmmaker Remo D'Souza, died on January 20, Thursday. Reportedly, he was found dead at his home. The news was confirmed by a close friend of the family to Etimes. Remo and his wife Lizelle D'Souza were together in Goa to attend a wedding when the tragic incident took place. While Lizelle has been trying to come to terms with the tragic loss, Remo has now penned a tribute to Jason. Remembering Jason, Remo D'Souza has shared a picture with his brother in law in memory of him.

Sharing a photo with Jason Watkins, Remo emotionally wrote, ‘You broke our hearts brother, hope you finally found Peace. REST IN PEACE #jasonwatkins'. On the other hand, on Thursday evening, posting some photos with the late Jason, Lizelle broke down and put up a heartwarming message, unable to cope with the loss of her brother. Sharing old photos with him, Lizelle asked, “Why??????? How could u do this to me. I will never forgive u.” She shared a second picture of Jason and their mother and wrote, “M sorry mum I failed u”.

Check Remo's post:

The news of Jason's passing was confirmed by a close friend of the family to ETimes. Currently, the Oshiwara Police Department is carrying out the required legal procedures and has reportedly registered it as an Accidental Death Report. The investigation is reportedly going on, reported Etimes earlier.

Jason Watkins had been in the movie business for quite some time. On all of Remo D'Souza's ventures, he served as an assistant director.

Also Read: Remo D'Souza's brother-in-law Jason Watkins passes away at his residence; Report