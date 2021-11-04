‘Hearts full of love’: Hrithik Roshan & family radiate happiness as they assemble for a lovely Diwali PIC

On Thursday, November 4, Hrithik Roshan took to social media to share a slew of stunning family photos of his Diwali celebration. When it comes to fashion for men in India, Hrithik Roshan is one star who never fails to try his hands at new trends. However, this Diwali was a simple and private affair for the Roshan family. In the photos, Hrithik can be seen sporting an infectious smile as he poses alongside his family members.

The Dhoom 2 star has opted for a simple black kurta which was is paired with blue denim jeans. On the other hand, father Rakesh Roshan beamed with joy in white traditional attire. While sharing the photos online, Hrithik penned a heartwarming caption that reads, “Hearts full of love . Eyes full of hope. Here’s looking at all of you beautiful people as we journey together around the sun one more time , this next round we shall learn to care for each other even better ! Let’s go ! Happy Diwali.”

Take a look at the post here:

As soon as the post surfaced online, it garnered umpteen likes in no time. While a user hailed the Roshans as a ‘cute’ family, many others went on to shower Diwali wishes in the comment section. Red hearts and smileys also flooded Hrithik’s post.

In terms of work, Hrithik Roshan last featured alongside Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor in the hit action-packed film, War. Now, the Super 30 fame is gearing up to star in the upcoming sequel of his father’s science-fiction movie, Krissh 4. Although, not much about the movie has been disclosed by the makers yet. However, by the ending of Krissh 3, it can be said that the upcoming sequel might chronicle the exploits of the son of Krishna Mehra aka superhero Krissh.

