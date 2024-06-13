Heeramandi 2: ‘Bibbojaan’ Aditi Rao Hydari reacts to returning in SLB’s series; says THIS about viral Gaja Gamini walk

The series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, which marked the OTT debut of Sanjay Leela Bhansali, was released in May. The series has garnered a lot of acclaim from the audience for its acting performances, including that of Aditi Rao Hydari.

Aditi recently reacted to returning for the second season of the show. She also revealed her feelings about her character Bibbojaan’s Gaja Gamini walk going viral.

Aditi Rao Hydari on Heeramandi Season 2 and her famous Gaja Gamini walk

Today, June 13, Aditi Rao Hydari participated in an interactive session on Netflix India’s Instagram Stories where she answered fun fan questions. One person asked whether she was going to be a part of the second season of her period drama series, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar.

In response, Aditi stated, “You guys want Bibbojaan back, so I am wondering how it’s gonna happen.” Acting like a ghost, she went, “Boooo,” and said, “I don’t know” with a laugh. For the uninitiated, Aditi’s character, Bibbojaan, dies in the first season of the show.

When asked how she felt about her Gaja Gamini walk going viral, Aditi described the sentiment as “really overwhelming.” She thanked Sanjay Leela Bhansali as well as her audience for the same and said that she was thrilled.

Talking about her character’s favorite moment, Aditi mentioned ‘Dhitang Dhitang' since she has received a lot of love for it. She also chose the death scene, which gave her “goosebumps.” The actress said, “And just the way Sanjay sir did it and envisioned it, it was just beautiful.”

About Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar

Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar is set in the pre-independence era, showcasing the world of courtesans who reigned as queens. The show is led by an ensemble cast, including actresses Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Shaikh, and Sharmin Segal. Fardeen Khan, Taha Shah, Shekhar Suman, Adhyayan Suman, and Farida Jalal also play pivotal roles in Heeramandi.

The first season, which was released on May 1, 2024, can be watched on Netflix. Season 2 was officially announced earlier this month.

