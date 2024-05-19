Heeramandi: A peek into how Aditi Rao Hydari transformed into SLB’s Bibbojaan; see look test PICS

Aditi Rao Hydari is rejoicing in the wide acclaim coming her way for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. Her portrayal of Bibbojaan in the show has been hailed, with the iconic gajgamini walk winning over the internet.

Syncing in all the praises, Aditi recently shared photos from her look test for the show, leaving fans amazed.

Aditi Rao Hydari drops pictures from her look test for Bibbojaan in Heeramandi

Today, on May 19, a while back, Aditi Rao Hydari took to her social media handle and dropped a carousel of images featuring her. In the photos, the actress radiated royalty, elegance, and charm, dressed in various vibrant outfits. The pictures become all the more special as these were from her look test for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi.

While sharing the post, the actress embodied Bibbojaan and expressed herself in the caption that reads, “Hum sone ke pinjron mein phadphadaate hain aur khwaab aazadi ke dekhte hain From the look test day! Wearing bibbojaan, Posing bibbojaan, Becoming bibbojaan, Feeling bibbojaan. Living bibbojaan. Thank you eternally sanjay sir. Thank you team Thank you co- stars Thank you Rasiks More coming soon!" Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Take a look at the post shared by her:

Advertisement

Fans' reaction to the post

Soon after the post was shared, several fans thronged the comments section of the actress gushing over her. Several fans also heaped praises on her character as Bibbojaan. A fan wrote, “Aditi as Bibbojaan Will Always Remain In Our Minds Rentfree,” another fan commented, “Director said PLAY, she heard SLAYYYY,” while a third fan exclaimed, “Screaming royalty, Aditi Rao Hydarii you goddesss.”

Aditi Rao Hydari on her viral gajgamini walk from Heeramandi

It is worth mentioning that Aditi Rao Hydari’s walk from the song Saiyaan Hatto Jaao has taken over the internet.

In an interview with Connect Cine, the actress reflecting upon the same had recalled her conversation with the magnum-opus director and shared, “I am thanking everybody. That walk, just that little tukda from thumri, it is all over the internet. I really didn't expect that, and Sanjay sir did say, ‘Ye chaal bahut important hai (This walk is very important).' He has so much knowledge, so he was very much involved in the making of the song.”

She further continued how the dance was choreographed by Kruti Mahesh, yet the director was particular about every detail of the choreography.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Sanjay Leela Bhansali reveals Tajdar and his dad’s strained relationship in Heeramandi was inspired from his real life