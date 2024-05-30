Heeramandi actor Indresh Malik reacts to Sharmin Segal getting trolled on social media; ‘It's all about your state of mind'

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s digital debut Heeramandi has become the internet’s favorite point of discussion. The 8-episodic series features an ensemble cast including the filmmaker’s niece Sharmin Segal who has unfortunately become the centre point of criticism on the internet because of her performance.

Actor Indresh Malik who played the character of Ustaad Ji on the show has now shared his two cents about Segal.

Indresh Malik reacts to Sharmin Segal getting trolled online

Malik who shared the screen with Sharmin’s character Alamzeb at several points of time on the show has seemingly defended her. While speaking to The Free Press Journal, the Gangubai Kathiawadi actor shared how he had a blast working with her and that she's a wonderful soul. He shared how they used to joke in between shots and that she'd go places.

According to him, there have been masterpieces in history that the masses have rejected but after 10-15 years, people realize it's a masterpiece. He added, “But when it was made and released, people rejected it outright there and then. So everybody has the right to criticize. You cannot stop anybody from commenting or criticizing. So it's all about your state of mind." Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Indresh further addressed the back-to-back mistakes pointed out by the audiences and shared that it’s a vision and nobody promised them that this is going to be this. According to Malik, it's Bansali's vision and he wants to portray things as per his vision.

Advertisement

The actor added, “He's a genius and we followed him. As far as real or unreal, it's a debatable issue. We thoroughly enjoyed it and the masses are loving it. It’s a success.”

ALSO READ: Did Sonal Chauhan extend support to Heeramandi fame Sharmin Segal amid heavy trolling?

Indresh Malik on reuniting with Sanjay Leela Bhansali after Gangubai Kathiawadi

“It was a dream come true moment for me”, shared the Gumraah actor calling the filmmaker a genius and revealing that they used to be very happy every time a scene used to go well. Recalling a scene where Fareedan (played by Sonakshi Sinha) puts a nath (nose ring) on him, Indresh shared that Bhansali rewarded him with Rs 500 after being impressed by the scene. “It was like a reward from a teacher to his student.”

The Fanney Khan actor further spoke about how only stepping on Bhansali’s set would make him feel that he has entered Heeramandi. “The costumes, the sets, the detailing, everything from the pre-independence era was beautiful”, he said.

Indresh who has been a character artist for a long opened up about seeing this transition from television to films and tagged himself as the ‘director’s actor’.

When asked about the kind of roles he would like to do in the future, Indresh said that he would prefer playing a poet's character or a middle-class family man. The actor shared, “People want me to portray things at par with the portrayal of Ustadji. I've got butterflies in my stomach, and goosebumps. I still request everyone not to raise their hopes, even if I do some mediocre work, please accept that.”

Coming back to Heeramandi, set in pre-Independent India, this period drama stars Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Manisha Koirala, Sanjeeda Sheikh and Sharmin Segal in the lead alongside Shruti Sharma, Pratibha Ranta, Fardeen Khan, Adhyayan Suman, Shekhar Suman and Taha Shah Badussha.

The show is already available to stream on Netflix.

ALSO READ: Heeramandi: Sanjay Leela Bhansali admits Sharmin Segal kept telling him, ‘Mama, I’ll underplay’