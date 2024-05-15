Heeramandi actor Jason Shah admits his relationship with Anusha Dandekar was ‘rushed’, says he was being made to ‘fit in’

In Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s debut OTT series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, actor Jason Shah made the audience hate his character Alastair Cartwright. Well, this proves that he did his job well.

While he is in the news for an impressive show of talent in the period drama, Jason is also making headlines for opening up about his relationship with Anusha Dandekar. Read on!

'I felt they were trying to make me fit in their box': Jason Shah

British-Indian actor Jason Shah has been working in the industry for nearly a decade now. The fitness model is being lauded for his stint in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, making fans go gaga over his toned and fit body.

He stated, "It was rushed. I didn't really think about it. The other person didn't really understand me and I felt they were trying to make me fit in their box. And that is not going to happen, right?"

He stated, “It was rushed. I didn't really think about it. The other person didn't really understand me and I felt they were trying to make me fit in their box. And that is not going to happen, right?” The Thugs of Hindostan actor also added that ever since his breakup, he has had a spiritual awakening that altered his life. “I have had a big spiritual change in my life since then (his last breakup), which has made me wiser,” he divulged.

Further on, he also shared his views on relationships in general and highlighted that not listening to the other person in a relationship is a major reason for divorce and breakups. “They're only trying to put forth what they feel. That's the sad part. Only when you listen to what a person says, especially earlier on, that your relationship will last longer.” Shah added.

When asked about his experience of working with SLB in the Netflix series, he said, “It is one of the most anticipated series and the kind of love I am getting is overwhelming.” Jason made his film debut in 2016 alongside Tabu, Katrina Kaif, and Aditya Roy Kapur in Fitoor.

