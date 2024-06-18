Heeramandi actor Jason Shah clarifies his 'fitting in the box' statement was not for Anusha Dandekar: 'Didn't take her name'

Jason Shah, who was recently seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, has become the talk of the town. While the actor has garnered attention for his performance in Heeramandi, he is also grabbing headlines for his past relationship with his former girlfriend, VJ Anusha Dandekar.

After making tongue-in-cheek remarks regarding his previous relationships, Jason Shah has clarified that he was misquoted for his statements about being "fit in their box". For the uninitiated, social media users believed he was referring to his ex, Anusha.

Jason Shah clarifies his previous remarks on past relationships

During a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Jason Shah shared that he never intended to point directly at his former girlfriend, Anusha Dandekar, while making those comments.

Shah claimed that he spoke about his past relationships in general. “Honestly, I don’t want it to go on any further. I don’t want to comment as it gets childish to go back into the past and dig up all those things," the Heeramandi actor said.

Jason Shah further explained that he didn't mention Anusha's name and felt that he was misquoted in the media. "What happened is someone asked me about Anusha, and I had not taken her name or specified anything towards her," he said.

The Heeramandi actor claimed, "The way that article came out was me pointing directly at her," while adding that it was unintentional.

Anusha Dandekar's reaction to his comments on past relationships

This comes after Anusha Dandekar strongly reacted to his 'fit in the box' statement while claiming he was "lying."

In one of her Instagram stories, Anusha took an indirect dig at her ex-boyfriend, Jason Shah. "At this point, if you google my name, first it was me trying to fit someone in a box! Lies!..." an excerpt from her Instagram stories reads.

Here's what Jason Shah had said

In an earlier interview with Times of India, Jason Shah got candid about his past relationships. Shah spoke about his short-term relationship while referring to it as a "rushed" one. Without naming anyone, the actor alleged that the "other person" was "trying to make him fit in the box."

Jason Shah dated Anusha Dandekar for a brief period of time. They parted ways in 2021.

