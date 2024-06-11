Heeramandi actor Rajat Kaul recalls how intimate scene with Shruti Sharma was choreographed: ‘It came out very nicely’

Actor Rajat Kaul is basking in the success of the recently aired series Heeramandi. In the Sanjay Leela Bhansali production, he portrayed Iqbal, Mallaika Jaan’s driver, and Saima’s romantic interest. Recently, he discussed the intimate scene he shared with Shruti Sharma's character, Saima, stating that it was executed beautifully.

For those unaware, Shruti Sharma revealed that she developed rashes after filming the intimate scene for Heeramandi for an entire day.

Rajat Kaul on intimate scene in Heeramandi

Rajat Kaul, who also appeared in Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, discussed his intimate scene with Shruti Sharma in Heeramandi during an interview with News 18. He said, “It is not easy. It’s very prickly, actually. Hay is also prickly in itself. I think that came out very nicely. For me, that was very amazing.”

The actor elaborated on their preparation for the intimate scene, mentioning that they had extensive discussions and rehearsals. They choreographed every detail and had numerous interactions to ensure everything was perfect. He noted that once in the scene, it was essential to forget everything and go with the flow.

According to him, Sanjay Leela Bhansali views a scene like a moving picture or a painting, where elements like the pallu getting stuck add visual layers. This approach was integral to their process.

Rajat mentioned feeling surprised and overwhelmed when SLB’s team approached him for Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. He explained that Chavi, an assistant to casting director Shruti Mahajan, informed him about the role. He initially found it hard to believe and was thrilled by the opportunity. After undergoing several tests and being asked to try different approaches, he ultimately secured the part.

Rajat Kaul on work front

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Rajat Kaul has appeared in several films, including Siddharth Anand's Pathaan, alongside Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham. He also had a significant role in Neeraj Pandey's Special Ops, featuring KK Menon.

More about Heeramandi

Heeramandi is a grand series marking filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's debut on OTT platforms. The series features a stellar cast, including Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Shekhar Suman, Adhyayan Suman, and Fardeen Khan in prominent roles. Heeramandi is now streaming on Netflix.

