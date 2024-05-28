Heeramandi actor Taha Shah on being compared to Vicky Kaushal and Fawad Khan: ‘For me, looks don’t matter’

Taha Shah Badussha’s portrayal of Tajdar Baloch in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar brought him significant acclaim. From being labeled as the National Crush to attending the prestigious Cannes Film Festival 2024, the actor has been making waves on the internet. On the other hand, the actor’s performance in the show has received so much love that netizens went on to compare him with Fawad Khan and Vicky Kaushal.

In a recent interview, the Heeramandi star reacted to the same and made several interesting revelations. Read on to know.

Taha Shah Badussha on being comapred to Vicky Kaushal and Fawad Khan

In an interview with Instant Bollywood, Taha Shah Badussah acknowledged all the love and praise he has been receiving for the show. Meanwhile, his on-screen charm and top-notch performance encouraged a section of netizens to draw parallels with the likes of Vicky Kaushal and Fawad Khan.

In response to this, the actor mentioned, “I don’t know about the looks, but the performances of both, they are both good actors. For me, looks don’t matter, for me the performance matters. So, if they are comparing me to Fawad, they are comparing me to Vicky, girls are comparing me as romance in the eyes to Shah Rukh, what else do you want man? They are not comparing me with somebody else; they are comparing me to the elite actors.” Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

Taha Shah reveals Vicky Kaushal was his senior

He went on to reveal that he has been good friends with the Dunki actor who was his senior in their acting school, Kishore Namit Kapoor Acting Institute. He said, “Vicky toh apna bhai hai (Vicky is my brother),” further remarking how the two have seen each other grow. “And even at Kishore Namit Kapoor, Vicky was a great actor. And in my class, I was the top actor," he said, revealing how he had a strong competitive spirit with Rithvik Dhanjani who happened to be his classmate.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar was released earlier this year on May 1 on Netflix. Apart from Taha, the show also starred Manisha Koirala, Sharmin Segal, Richa Chadha, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Fardeen Khan, Shekhar Suman, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Indresh Malik and more.

The series emerged as a success, with each character receiving their share of appreciation from the audience.

ALSO READ: Heeramandi's Taha Shah admits attending Cannes 2024 'to make contacts' amidst facing trolls: 'I went around giving my card'