Heeramandi actor Taha Shah shares excitement as he makes Cannes debut: ‘French people go like Tajdar’

Following his portrayal of young Nawab Tajdar Baloch in Heeramandi, Taha Shah Badussha has captured the hearts of India, earning the title of the nation's crush. With a career spanning 14 years, his breakthrough came with the Sanjay Leela Bhansali web series, leading to his debut at the Cannes Film Festival.

Heeramandi's Tajdar AKA Taha Shah makes Cannes debut

During the 77th Cannes Film Festival, the actor reflected on the challenges he faced in getting roles, referring to it as the "circle of life." He told Brut India, "I remember bout 10 years ago, I chased him out of a hotel. He was about to get in his car and I was like, 'Sir please, please I just want to work with you give me, just give me one chance.' And he just looked at me and sat in his car."

The actor said, "Finally, circle of life, he comes back and he actually takes me on as his lead character. It's nothing short of a blessing and it's all thanks to God.”

Delighted by the affection he has garnered post-Heeramandi, he noted how even in France, he's being recognized.

The actor shared, "French people know me. French people go like 'Tajdar?'. So I believe that it (Heeramandi) has gone global and for me as an actor who has been working for the last 14 years, I believe a little bit of recognition is always an encouragement and I am getting so much."



Taha Shah further added that he is grateful and humbled to receive such an opportunity.

Taha Shah on the work front

On the professional front, besides Heeramandi, Taha Shah has showcased his talent in various projects including Shraddha Kapoor’s Luv Ka The End, Gippi, Katrina Kaif's Baar Baar Dekho, and many more.

Speaking of Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, the series delves into the lives of courtesans against the backdrop of pre-Independent India, exploring themes of revenge, power dynamics, love, and liberation. The series features a stellar ensemble cast including Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Manisha Koirala, Sanjeeda Shaikh, and Sharmin Segal, alongside Shekhar Suman, Fardeen Khan, Shruti Sharma, Jason Shah, and Indresh Malik in pivotal roles.

