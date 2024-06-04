Heeramandi: Adhyayan Suman advises co-star Sharmin Segal not to ‘live in a bubble' and 'accept reality'; here's why

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s web show Heeramandi has been renewed for the second season and the internet is thrilled. Netizens for the last few days have dropped their suggestions for the sequel’s plot and most of that includes the removal of actress Sharmin Segal who played the character of Alamzeb in it.

This comes as an extension of criticism around Sharmin’s disappointing performance in season 1 which made her face massive trolling and backlash. Her Heeramandi co-star Adhyayan Suman has now sent out an advise for her.

What did Adhyayan Suman say about Sharmin Segal getting trolled?

Recently while speaking to Bollywood Hungama, the father-son duo Adhyayan Suman and Shekhar Suman were asked to comment on the criticism Sharmin is facing unanimously from the internet. While Shekhar said that he could clearly understand why the Malaal actress chose to play her character Alamzeb, the way that she did, Adhyayan kept his advice for Sharmin more raw.

Junior Suman said, “I think it’s very important to not live in a bubble. It’s very important to accept any sort of reality, not just Heeramandi, per se. It’s very important to understand who you are, it’s very important to understand whether you have it in you to fight the next 15-2o years. It’s important for you not to lie to yourself.”

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Heeramandi actor Indresh Malik reacts to Sharmin Segal getting trolled on social media; ‘It's all about your state of mind'

Adhyayan related the entire situation to his life when he was allegedly written off by the industry because he needed to work more on himself. He shared that if Sharmin thinks she is being criticized for her performance, she should come out and speak to people. “The audiences are very gentle, they’ll give you another chance if they feel you’ve worked hard”, Adhyayan added.

Shekhar Suman extends his support for Sharmin Segal

The Tridev actor called the trolling unfair and tried justifying Sharmin’s efforts. Shekhar suggested, “If you think there is some credibility to the criticism, do some quick thinking about why they’re saying that, and if you feel they have a point, correct yourself and prove them all wrong. And if they’re doing just for the heck of it, then ignore them.”

Heeramandi is currently streaming on Netflix.

ALSO READ: Did Sonal Chauhan extend support to Heeramandi fame Sharmin Segal amid heavy trolling?