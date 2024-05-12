Heeramandi: Aditi Rao Hydari REACTS to co-star Sharmin Segal aka Alamzeb being trolled for her acting; calls it 'horrible'

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece Sharmin Segal played the role of Alamzeb in his web series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. However, netizens did not receive her acting well and have been trolling her on social media. Her co-stars came out in support already and now join Aditi Rao Hydari who played the role of Bibbojaan in the series.

In a recent interview, Aditi showed her support for Sharmin Segal and called all the trolling that Segal has been receiving 'horrible.'

Aditi Rao Hydari on Sharmin Segal receiving trolls for her acting in Heeramandi

Speaking to Puja Talwar on her YouTube channel, Aditi Rao Hydari was asked to share her opinion on co-star Sharmin Segal facing trolls for her acting in Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar.

Coming out in support of Segal, the actress said, "It's horrible to pick on anybody. I know some people like something and some people don't. There is a way to say it. It can get very mean. It has gotten very mean and I think it's not fair and it shouldn't happen like that. I don't know what else to say but I do feel bad. I think we should all understand it and be there for each other."

She further added that she also thinks people do what they think is important to them and stated that actors have to find a way around it otherwise it will be really difficult. "Whoever is facing it, I would just say, 'look at the positive',” Aditi said.

Shruti Sharma on Sharmin Segal being trolled

During an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Shruti Sharma who played the role of Saima, also reacted to Sharmin Segal facing trolls. She said, "Honestly, I wasn't aware that people were trolling her until now. I don't know what audiences have liked or not liked about Sharmin, but I've seen her trying her best like everyone else on the sets. It doesn't matter who's being trolled, but trolling is a bad thing to do."

Meanwhile, Heeramandi also features Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Fardeen Khan, and others in key roles. The series is currently streaming on Netflix.

