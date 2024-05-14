Heeramandi: Aditi Rao Hydari recalls SLB saying ‘ye chaal bohot important hai’ as her Gaja Gamini walk goes VIRAL

Aditi Rao Hydari, who portrayed Bibbojaan in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's show Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, received critical acclaim for her role. One particular song titled Saiyaan Hatto Jaao, featuring the actress is currently going viral on social media for an obvious reason: Hydari's swan walk in the song, also called the Gaja Gamini walk.

In a recent interview, the actress talked about the viral walk from the song and also thanked Sanjay Leela Bhansali for the same.

Aditi Rao Hydari talks about the viral swan walk moment from Heeramandi song

In an interview with Connect Cine, Aditi Rao Hydrai said, "I am thanking everybody. That walk, just that little tukda from thumri, it is all over the internet. I really didn’t expect that and Sanjay sir did say, ‘Ye chal bahut important hai (This walk is very important).’ He has so much knowledge so he was very much involved in the making of the song."

She further spoke about Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s careful attention to detail, mentioning his concern for even the smallest aspects, like how the dupatta moved with each step.

She explained that although Kruti Mahesh handled the choreography, Bhansali was deeply involved in every aspect. Hydari noted his specific instructions regarding the walk, the positioning of the dupatta, the waist movement, and the timing of sound effects. She found his dedication remarkable.

Check out the song here:

About Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar

Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar follows the lives of the courtesans. Set in the backdrop of pre-Independent India, Heeramandi explores the themes of revenge, powerplay, love, and freedom. It stars an ensemble cast of some of the finest actresses, including Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Manisha Koirala, Sanjeeda Shaikh, and Sharmin Segal, playing pivotal roles alongside Shekhar Suman, Fardeen Khan, Shruti Sharma, Jason Shah, and Indresh Malik, among others.

Mallikajaan (Manisha Koirala) is the huzoor at Shahi Mahal. Waheeda (Sanjeeda Sheikh) is her sister; her daughters are Bibbojaan (Aditi Rao Hydari) and Alamzeb (Sharmin Segal); Fareedan (Sonakshi Sinha) is Khwabgah's new huzoor; and Lajjo (Richa Chadha) is an unrequited lover.

Mallikajaan wants her youngest daughter Alamzeb to be a courtesan because that is the fate of a courtesan's daughter, but she prefers to be a poet. She secretly falls in love with the Baloch Nawab, Tajdar (Taha Shah Badussha). Heeramandi is now streaming on Netflix. Go watch!

