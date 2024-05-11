Heeramandi: Ayushmann Khurrana lauds Sanjay Leela Bhansali; Sharvari Wagh goes gaga over his 'magical world'

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, was released on May 1 and received amazing reviews for its grandeur and performances. What's fascinating is that positive reviews for the web series continue to drop, whether from the audience or celebs.

Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari Wagh are the latest ones to have praised SLB and the team for his OTT debut.

Ayushmann Khurrana calls Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar a 'true masterpiece'

Ayushmann Khurrana took it to Instagram Stories and shared a poster of Heeramandi, along with his thoughts on the series. "A true masterpiece by a master storyteller! Loved it!" he wrote, followed by a red heart emoji.

Sharvari Wagh fell in love with all the 'Jaans' of Heeramandi

More about Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar

Heeramandi delves into the world of courtesans, who once reigned as queens, and is set against the backdrop of pre-independence India. With love and treachery being the central themes, Heeramandi was released on Netflix on May 1.

Consisting of 8 episodes, the series features an ensemble cast with gorgeous ladies Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sanjeeda Shaikh, and Sharmin Segal in the lead. Besides these spectacular actresses, the drama series stars Taha Shah, Shekhar Suman, Adhyayan Suman, and Farida Jalal in pivotal roles.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next

After Heeramandi, Sanjay Leela Bhansali will move to his ambitious big-budget film Love & War. With Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal in the lead, Love & War is one of the most awaited upcoming Bollywood films. Set on the backdrop of war, it will be a love story scheduled to hit cinemas on Christmas 2025.

