Heeramandi Cast Fees: How much did Sonakshi Sinha, Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari and more charge for SLB’s series?

After much anticipation, Sanjay Leela Bhansali finally made his OTT debut with the period drama web series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. While the impressive star cast is being lauded for their exemplary performance, it has also made fans curious about their salaries.

Take a look at how much Sonakshi Sinha, Manisha Koirala, Richa Chadha, and other stars charged for playing their part.

How much did the Heermandi star cast charge?

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s TV series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar features Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Sharmin Segal Mehta, Fardeen Khan, and others in key roles.

For her dual role, Sonakshi Sinha was paid a whooping Rs 2 crore, reported Money Control. She was also one of the highest-paid actresses of the series.

Manisha Koirala played the role of Mallika Jaan, the chief courtesan in the show and for that, she was given a pay cheque of Rs 1 crore, reported Filmibeat.

Aditi Rao Hydari was highly lauded for seamlessly camouflaging as Bibbo Jaan in the magnum opus project and for that she earned somewhere around Rs 1 to 1.5 crores.

Mom-to-be Richa Chadha might have played a small role but she etched her name in the minds of the audience with her impactful performance as Lajjo. The actress was also paid Rs 1 crore for her contribution.

Next up is ace TV actress and star Sanjeeda Sheikh who was seen as Waheeda in the film that narrates the lives of the courtesans in the red-light district of Heera Mandi in Lahore. She earned Rs 40 lakh for her role.

Veteran actor Fardeen Khan made his comeback to showbiz and successfully entertained the audience as Wali Saab. For his stint, he was compensated with Rs 75 lakh.

SLB’s niece Sharmin Sehgal was also seen in a key role. She played Alamzeb in the web series and for that, the actress was charged over Rs 30 lakh.

Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali reportedly charged around Rs 60-70 crore for helming the series which was made on a budget of approximately Rs 200 crores.

Other stars who were also seen in the show are Taha Shah Badussha, Farida Jalal, Shekhar Suman, Shruti Sharma, and Adhyayan Suman.

Disclaimer: The aforementioned salaries of the actors are reported by Money Control and Filmibeat. In some cases, celebrities or their teams give their input, too, which we incorporate if provided by them. We take all efforts to share possible accurate numbers, however, unless otherwise mentioned they are all approximates. We are open to feedback and suggestions on editorial@pinkvilla.com.

