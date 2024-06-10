Heeramandi fame Taha Shah Badussha recalls chasing Karan Johar's car for audition; here's what happened

Taha Shah Badussha made his Bollywood debut in 2011 with Luv Ka The End alongside Shraddha Kapoor. He did a few films after that also but rose to fame only after he played Tajdar Baloch in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi.

But do you know there was a time when Taha ran after Karan Johar's car to get an audition?

Taha Shah Badussha shares how he got the chance to audition for Karan Johar's films

During an interview with The Week, Taha Shah Badussha recalled running behind Karan Johar's car for an audition. The actor shared that he was noticed by the filmmaker who stopped his car, offered him water, and also called him the next day for the audition of his 2013 film Gippi. However, the Dharma Productions film also couldn't take his career to another level.

Later he did Barkhaa in 2015 which also didn't do well. Featuring in Dharma & Excel Entertainment's Baar Baar Dekho starring Katrina Kaif and Sidharth Malhotra in the lead didn't boost his career either. During this period when Taha was dealing with a string of disappointments, he found a strong support in his mother. The actor says that she just wanted him to work hard and not give up.

Talking about her reaction after Heeramandi's success and Taha being a rage among the youth, he said, “Now she calls people and tells them about me. I find her secretly searching for articles on me on her phone. I am glad I could bring a smile to her face.”

Taha Shah on Ranveer Singh's debut film Band Baaja Baarat doing well at the same time he entered the industry

Taha Shah's first film Luv Ka The End was produced by Y-films which is a subsidiary of Yash Raj Films. Before that in 2010, Ranveer Singh made his debut with YRF's Band Baaja Baarat. While Ranveer became a star with BBB, Taha had to wait for 13 years for success.

Talking about Ranveer becoming a star after the 2010 film, Taha said that Singh did an amazing job in the film. “Also, the target audience was much larger. The film's hyper-localization (with its Delhi slang and locations) changed the way films were being made,”

About Heeramandi

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's web series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar was released on Netflix on May 1. The series is set in the pre-Independence era and revolves around the life of courtesans in the red-light area called Heeramandi.

Apart from Taha Shah, the series features Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sharmin Segal, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Shekhar Suman, Adhyayan Suman, Fardeen Khan and more in pivotal roles.

A season 2 of the series is already in works.

