Heeramandi fame Taha Shah Badussha shares fun weekend PICS; fans go gaga

Taha Shah Badussha has gained a lot of fan following after his role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. The actor's portrayal of the character Tajdar Baloch is loved by many and the fans are always excited to check his latest social media updates.

The actor recently shared a sneak peek into his weekend and fans can't keep calm.

Taha Shah Badussha enjoys summer weekend at swimming pool

Taha Shah Badussha took to Instagram to share a series of pictures where he is seen enjoying in a swimming pool. In the first picture, he is seen posing with a swimming tube. The actor is seen shirtless and looks dapper with black shades and boxers. In the other pictures, he puts his arms on the ground to come out of the pool and one cannot ignore those six-pack abs. Sharing the post, Taha wrote, "Floating into the weekend be like."

Fans pour love on Taha Shah's pictures

As soon as Taha Shah shared the post, fans were quick to react with fire emojis in the comment section. A fan used a dialogue from Heeramandi to praise his looks. "Allah mard ko iss kadar husn de toh aurat ko haya na de," wrote the fan. Another fan wrote, "you are so gorgeous." A fan even noticed and commented that the actor's beard is back.

Taha Shah on being referred as National Crush

The actor recently shared how he feels to be labelled as the 'national crush.' During a conversation with Hindustan Times, the Heeramandi he shared that he knew people would love his work one day but had no idea that it would happen so suddenly. He said, "I didn't expect something like this coming. This whole National crush thing is very humbling," he said. Taha has a following of 8 million on his Instagram.

About Heeramandi

Heeramandi started streaming on Netflix on May 1. It also starred Manisha Koirala, Richa Chadha, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Sharmin Segal, Fardeen Khan, and Aditi Rao Hydari among others.

