Heeramandi FIRST LOOK: Sonakshi Sinha, Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari take you into their magical world

Sanjay Leela Bhansali needs no introduction. He has given some classic movies to the world including Bajirao Mastani, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Devdas, and others. His last release Gangubai Kathiawadi starring Alia Bhatt was a hit and was praised by viewers as well. The film not only took the domestic box office by storm but also performed well internationally. Well, now all eyes are on his next project Heeramandi. Ever since the show was announced, fans have been waiting with bated breaths to experience the grandeur and today the makers have given us a glimpse of the beautiful and magnificent world of Heeramandi which we bet will leave you stunned. Heeramandi first look

Sanjay Leela Bhansali takes you inside the world where courtesans were queens. A lot was being speculated about the cast of the show but today, the first look has cleared all the air. The teaser begins with Manisha Koirala, all decked up and looking royal in traditional attire. Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chaddha, Sharmin Segal, Sanjeeda Shaikh all look stunning. Sharing this teaser, the makers wrote, “Another time, another era, another magical world created by Sanjay Leela Bhansali we can’t wait to be a part of. Here is a glimpse into the beautiful and intriguing world of #Heeramandi. Coming soon!” Check out the post:

Earlier, Pinkvilla exclusively informed, "Heeramandi is Bhansali’s most ambitious project and he is going all out for it. A large set of Heeramandi has been created in Filmcity, exactly where Gangubai Kathiawadi’s set was earlier made. The construction is almost complete. Meanwhile, music is going to be an important part of the narrative and they have already finished work on it. Knowing SLB’s passion for music he has been personally involved in every composition."

