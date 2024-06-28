Heeramandi: New bride Sonakshi Sinha extends gratitude to ‘legend’ Usha Uthup for her rendition of Tilasmi Bahein

The period drama series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar which marked the OTT debut of Sanjay Leela Bhansali grabbed a lot of attention after its release. Apart from the aesthetic visuals and the performances of the actors, music was also a noteworthy aspect. Sonakshi Sinha’s one-take song Tilasmi Bahein received a lot of appreciation and now its new rendition has been released in the voice of Usha Uthup.

Sonakshi, who recently tied the knot with her longtime beau Zaheer Iqbal, extended her gratitude to singer Usha Uthup for the new version.

Sonakshi Sinha calls Usha Uthup ‘legend’ after the release of her version of Heeramandi’s Tilasmi Bahein

Today, June 28, Sonakshi Sinha took to her Instagram Stories and shared the link to the newly released rendition of Tilasmi Bahein from the series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. Expressing her thanks to Usha Uthup, the actress wrote, “@singerushauthup being the LEGEND that she isss!!! Thank you ma’am for this amazing rendition of #TilasmiBahein,” accompanied by a red heart emoji.

About Usha Uthup’s Tilasmi Bahein from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi

The version of the track sung by Usha Uthup has been called Tilasmi Bahein (Legend Mix) by the makers. The music video of the song begins with a quote by the singer, saying, “This is my tribute to the amazing creativity and magic of Sanjay Leela Bhansali and his incredible team of Heeramandi.” Usha ji added her own charm to the song with her powerful voice behind Sonakshi Sinha’s mesmerizing dance performance.

The song is the composition of Sanjay Leela Bhansali and the lyrics are penned by A M Turaz. The original version was sung by Sharmistha Chatterjee.

Fan reactions to Usha Uthup’s rendition of Tilasmi Bahein from Heeramandi

Fans flocked to the comments section on YouTube showcasing their love and appreciation for the song. One person said, “Usha Uthup is a legend.... hearing her voice after a long time...her accent is phenomenal,” while another stated, “Usha is extremely talented and she's bringing her touch to this song!”

A user praised, “No one like Usha Uthup when it comes to fusion and sensuality in voice, just brilliant! Aur Sona ke performance ne chaar chand laga diye, voice and acting ka perfect sangam.” Another comment exclaimed, “Sanjay leela bhansali's love for great indian music and legends is so etheral. He is carrying great legacy of great indian directors. Artist like him is treasure of our country.”

Others described the song using words like “awesome” and “mind-blowing,” while some left red heart emojis to convey their admiration.

