Heeramandi: Richa Chadha expresses gratitude to Sanjay Leela Bhansali as he lauds her performance; ‘Thank you for whatever happened between us’

Richa Chadha’s character in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s debut OTT series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar was short-lived. However, with her role as Lajjo, she created a memorable impact in the minds of the audience. Her dancing in one of the songs also became the talk of the town.

As the filmmaker praised her performance on the heartbreaking son, the actress got emotional and penned a note for the starmaker. Read on!

Richa Chadha thanks Sanjay Leela Bhansali for lauding her performance in Heermandi

In an interview with India Today, Sanjay Leela Bhansali revealed that he got a little angry when Richa Chadha wasn’t able to deliver what he wanted in the song Masoom Dil Hai Mera. He said that she used the humiliation of not being able to deliver to finally ace her closing dance in Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar.

On hearing this, the Fukrey actress got emotional and penned a sweet note to SLB for giving her the opportunity. He also revealed that she bottled up her tears and used them in the shot. Her post read, “Sir said some nice things about me...thank you for these words. Thank you for the opportunity! Every day, I get so many DMs and compliments about that one single, round trolley shot.”

She added, “I bottled up my tears and used them in the take, and truly, thank you for whatever happened between us on that final day. A whole lot of love to you Mr. Bhansali, and a big hug, artist to auteur.”

Days ago, the mom-to-be also penned a lengthy note and penned her experience of working in the TV show. Calling it ‘surreal’ she stated that contrary to her character Lajjo’s grief, she was always cracking up and happy on set.

She also added that even though her part was the smallest, the dates were spread out, which gave her the opportunity to work with a few brilliant artists. She heaped praise on the makeup and hair team in her post.

She will be next seen in her upcoming movie Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai.

