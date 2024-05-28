Heeramandi: Sanjay Leela Bhansali on how frustration between him and Richa Chadha led to perfect shot after 99 retakes

A lot has been talked about Richa Chadha's 99 retakes for a Heeramandi song. While it says a lot about director Sanjay Leela Bhansali's desire for perfection, it also tells you about Richa's professionalism as an actress.

Recently, SLB opened up about the process of achieving the desired shot after 99 takes and how the process was challenging for him and Richa.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali talks about Richa Chadha's emotional state while giving 99 retakes

During an interview with India Today, Sanjay Leela Bhansali opened up about the process of shooting the much-talked-about song Masoom Dil Hai Mera ft. Richa Chadha in Heeramandi especially the shot which took 99 retakes. SLB said that it was a 'very special' moment which she was not able to crack according to his need despite trying multiple times.

The filmmaker added that since Richa wasn't able to get into that state of mind, it made him a little upset after a point. The situation led to frustration between the two thus evoking a perfect expression on the face of the actress that the director wanted.

Describing it as 'special', SLB said that moment was a result of what we said to each other. 'In all the songs I've shot, big numbers, this is one of the rare moments of the actor feeling the humiliation of the scene that she went through rather than feeling the humiliation of me getting angry and saying, 'How many takes will you want?' The anger was from both sides, but you need to be in that state of mind.''

SLB praises Richa's professionalism

The director praised Richa Chadha's professionalism and said that any other actor at her place would've left the sets in anger but she understood the importance of song and how it was more important than either of them. He said that when she finally aced the shot, everyone clapped, they (SLB & Richa) hugged each other and forgot whatever happened.

More about Heeramandi

Heeramandi delves into the world of courtesans, who once reigned as queens, and is set against the backdrop of pre-independence India. With love and treachery being the central themes, Heeramandi was released on Netflix on May 1.

Consisting of 8 episodes, the series is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and features an ensemble cast with gorgeous ladies Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sanjeeda Shaikh, and Sharmin Segal in the lead. Besides these spectacular actresses, the drama series stars Taha Shah, Shekhar Suman, Adhyayan Suman, and Farida Jalal in pivotal roles.

