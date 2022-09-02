Heeramandi: Sanjay Leela Bhansali to shoot a qawwali song with Aditi Rao Hydari and Manisha Koirala; Report

Sanjay Leela Bhansali needs no introduction. He has given some classic movies to the world including Bajirao Mastani, Bajirao Mastani, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Devdas, and others. SLB is all set to commence the production of his next project, Heeramandi, after the success of Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi. The show will mark Bhansali's debut in the OTT space and the period drama will be released on streaming giant Netflix. Last year, SLB who recently marked 25 years in the industry announced the web series.

While many names have been floating, there are rumours that Sonakshi Sinha, Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, and Sharmin Segal will be a part of Heeramandi. So far, no official announcement about cast members or release date has been made by the makers. However, now, according to Bollywood Hungama, Sanjay Leela Bhansali is all set to shoot a qawwali song with Aditi and Manisha. Reportedly, last month, the filmmaker filmed a lavish dance sequence with Sonakshi, Manisha, Aditi, and Richa. It was choreographed by Kruti Mahesh, who previously choreographed Dholida for Gangubai Kathiawadi, has choreographed the folk dance number.

The report further stated that SLB is gearing up for a qawwali song shoot on Friday with Aditi and Manisha taking centerstage. It will be a 10-day shoot at Film City in Mumbai. The other actors are expected to join too. Reportedly, Heeramandi will also feature Madhuri Dixit, TV stars Niyati Fatnani and Siddharth Gupta.

Earlier, Pinkvilla exclusively informed, "Heeramandi is Bhansali’s most ambitious project and he is going all out for it. A large set of Heeramandi has been created in Filmcity, exactly where Gangubai Kathiawadi’s set was earlier made. The construction is almost complete. Meanwhile, music is going to be an important part of the narrative and they have already finished work on it. Knowing SLB’s passion for music he has been personally involved in every composition."

