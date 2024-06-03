Heeramandi Season 2: Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s web series to return; makers drop exciting announcement video; WATCH

After much anticipation, makers have finally confirmed that Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi: Season 2 will soon come to delight its audience. Check out the exciting announcement video.

By Krishma Sharma
Published on Jun 03, 2024  |  11:33 AM IST |  328
Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s directorial Heeramandi to return with its 2nd Season
Pic Courtesy : Netflix India Instagram

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar debuted on the OTT last month. The show continues to be the current buzz on the internet. Fans immensely appreciated the storyline and magnificent grandeur created by the magnum-opus filmmaker. Treating fans with the special announcement, the makers have announced Heeramandi: Season 2.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi Season 2 announced

Today, on June 3, a collaborative post was shared by Bhansali Productions and Netflix India announcing Heeramandi: Season 2, nearly a month after the success of its first season. Check it out:


Credits: Netflix India Instagram
