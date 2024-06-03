Heeramandi Season 2: Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s web series to return; makers drop exciting announcement video; WATCH
After much anticipation, makers have finally confirmed that Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi: Season 2 will soon come to delight its audience. Check out the exciting announcement video.
Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar debuted on the OTT last month. The show continues to be the current buzz on the internet. Fans immensely appreciated the storyline and magnificent grandeur created by the magnum-opus filmmaker. Treating fans with the special announcement, the makers have announced Heeramandi: Season 2.
Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi Season 2 announced
Today, on June 3, a collaborative post was shared by Bhansali Productions and Netflix India announcing Heeramandi: Season 2, nearly a month after the success of its first season. Check it out: