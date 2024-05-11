Heeramandi: Sonakshi Sinha reveals she would play THIS character if not Fareedan and it's not Mallika Jaan

Ever since Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s web show Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar has hit our screens fans cannot stop gushing over the show and the ladies of the show. The series features a stellar ensemble cast featuring Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Sharmin Segal, Taha Shah, Fardeen Khan and more.

Recently, Netflix India caught up with Sonakshi in a quick chat and the actress went on to reveal several things. Scroll down to read it all.

Sonakshi Sinha reveals Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s compliment she received

In the promotional video shared by the streaming giant, Sonakshi Sinha, who was in the middle of a photoshoot was asked about the best compliment she received on the sets of Heeramandi. The actress replied, “The best compliment received on set was from Sanjay sir. He told me I'm an artist of impeccable caliber, in these very words and I thought I was going to faint at that very point.”

Further, she was asked if there was any other role that Sonakshi would have loved to play in Heeramandi. The actress within a second took Bibbo Jaan's name and said, "She's got a great role." For the unversed, Bibbo Jaan's role is played by Aditi Rao Hydari in the web show.

Sonakshi reveals Rekha refers to herself as her second mom

During an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, the interviewer asked Sonakshi Sinha to share details about her conversation with Rekha at the premiere of Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, as seen in one of the pictures. Sonakshi responded, "Even if I think about it, I become speechless. She was so thrilled. She told my mom that she was my second mom. And when my mom and I were there, she told my mom, 'She's my daughter, not your daughter.' So, she's that fond of me."

She continued, "She couldn't believe that I had played a role like that. In fact, she had only seen the first two episodes, so she had seen more of Rehana and less of Fareedan at that time. But she was so happy, and she was showering me with compliments. Her words mean so much because she herself... you know, with her body of work, and the diva that she is, and how beautiful she is as a person, it just feels amazing to hear that from someone like her. I was just listening to her. I was awestruck."

