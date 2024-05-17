Heeramandi song Masoom Dil Hai Mera Out: Rich Chadha showcases kathak skills in mehfil of her lover’s wedding

Heeramandi's latest song Masoom Dil Hai Mera featuring Richa Chadha is out now. The actress is completely stealing the show with her graceful Kathak skills.

By Rajni Singh
Updated on May 17, 2024  |  02:50 PM IST |  3.1K
Richa Chadha
Picture Courtesy: Bhansali Music/YouTube

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar earned critical acclaim from fans and cinema lovers. Now, the makers have released the song titled Masoom Dil Hai Mera featuring Richa Chadha. The actress has stunned fans with her character in the show and this song just adds more to it. 

Richa Chadha's Masoom Dil Hai Mera song out now

Heeramandi's latest song Masoom Dil Hai Mera featuring Richa Chadha is out now. The song marks a pivotal moment as Richa's character, Lajjo, delivers her final performance tragically at the mehfil of her lover’s wedding.

The song, which is trending, is composed by the legendary Sanjay Leela Bhansali, with lyrics penned by A M Turaz and vocals by Shikha Joshi, adds an evocative layer to the series' narrative. Richa Chadha showcases her exquisite Kathak skills in the latest song. 

Check it out here: 


About Heeramandi

Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar follows the lives of the courtesans. Set in the backdrop of pre-Independent India, Heeramandi explores the themes of revenge, powerplay, love, and freedom. It stars an ensemble cast of some of the finest actresses, including Sonakshi Sinha, Richa ChadhaAditi Rao Hydari, Manisha Koirala, Sanjeeda Shaikh, and Sharmin Segal, playing pivotal roles alongside Shekhar Suman, Fardeen Khan, Shruti Sharma, Jason Shah, and Indresh Malik, among others.

Advertisement

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White

Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink

Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral

Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor

Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve…

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue

Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor

Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White

Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue
Shop Now

Advertisement

Mallikajaan (Manisha Koirala) is the huzoor at Shahi Mahal. Waheeda (Sanjeeda Sheikh) is her sister; her daughters are Bibbojaan (Aditi Rao Hydari) and Alamzeb (Sharmin Segal); Fareedan (Sonakshi Sinha) is Khwabgah's new huzoor; and Lajjo (Richa Chadha) is an unrequited lover.

Mallikajaan wants her youngest daughter Alamzeb to be a courtesan because that is the fate of a courtesan's daughter, but she prefers to be a poet. She secretly falls in love with the Baloch Nawab, Tajdar (Taha Shah Badussha). Heeramandi is now streaming on Netflix. Go watch!

ALSO READ: Kartik Aaryan’s relatives among deceased in Ghatkopar hoarding collapse due to Mumbai rain; actor attends funeral: Report

Advertisement
Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Rajni Singh

Drenched in the vibrant hues of Bollywood, Rajni Singh is an entertainment journalist with 3 years of experience in the

...

Credits: Bhansali Music YouTube
Advertisement

Latest Articles