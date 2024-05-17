Heeramandi song Masoom Dil Hai Mera Out: Rich Chadha showcases kathak skills in mehfil of her lover’s wedding

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar earned critical acclaim from fans and cinema lovers. Now, the makers have released the song titled Masoom Dil Hai Mera featuring Richa Chadha. The actress has stunned fans with her character in the show and this song just adds more to it.

Richa Chadha's Masoom Dil Hai Mera song out now

Heeramandi's latest song Masoom Dil Hai Mera featuring Richa Chadha is out now. The song marks a pivotal moment as Richa's character, Lajjo, delivers her final performance tragically at the mehfil of her lover’s wedding.

The song, which is trending, is composed by the legendary Sanjay Leela Bhansali, with lyrics penned by A M Turaz and vocals by Shikha Joshi, adds an evocative layer to the series' narrative. Richa Chadha showcases her exquisite Kathak skills in the latest song.

Check it out here:

About Heeramandi

Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar follows the lives of the courtesans. Set in the backdrop of pre-Independent India, Heeramandi explores the themes of revenge, powerplay, love, and freedom. It stars an ensemble cast of some of the finest actresses, including Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Manisha Koirala, Sanjeeda Shaikh, and Sharmin Segal, playing pivotal roles alongside Shekhar Suman, Fardeen Khan, Shruti Sharma, Jason Shah, and Indresh Malik, among others. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

Mallikajaan (Manisha Koirala) is the huzoor at Shahi Mahal. Waheeda (Sanjeeda Sheikh) is her sister; her daughters are Bibbojaan (Aditi Rao Hydari) and Alamzeb (Sharmin Segal); Fareedan (Sonakshi Sinha) is Khwabgah's new huzoor; and Lajjo (Richa Chadha) is an unrequited lover.

Mallikajaan wants her youngest daughter Alamzeb to be a courtesan because that is the fate of a courtesan's daughter, but she prefers to be a poet. She secretly falls in love with the Baloch Nawab, Tajdar (Taha Shah Badussha). Heeramandi is now streaming on Netflix. Go watch!

ALSO READ: Kartik Aaryan’s relatives among deceased in Ghatkopar hoarding collapse due to Mumbai rain; actor attends funeral: Report