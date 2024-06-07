Heeramandi songwriter AM Turaz calls out actors for ‘hogging all the limelight’; says it’s ‘unfair’ to snatch away creators’ credit

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is known for all its glitters and grandeur. The man in all of his projects brings together a massive cast and crew that weaves their expertise to create the magic that the audiences go gaga over. However, writer AM Turaz who has worked with him for a long feels that the actors are chasing away the credits of all the technicians.

Heeramandi slams actors hogging all the limelight

Recently while speaking to Bollyywood Now, Turaz who wrote songs for Heeramandi admitted that he feels bad when the crew’s efforts are hijacked by the actors. “If actors let the creators of the songs speak… The creators are not getting the appreciation that they deserve”, he expressed.

AM Turaz has previously worked with Sanjay Leela Bhansali on many of his films including Padmaavat and Gangubai Kathiawadi. Further in the same interview, he claimed that all the credit, appreciation, and money is taken by actors. He said, “The creators are not given enough (credit and money), it affects their creativity and their next project suffers.”

Turaz said that ‘until the actors stop hogging all the limelight, you can’t create good things’. He further said that the actors need to acknowledge the crew’s efforts in their interviews. He wonders why the actors work with directors, and writers if they cannot credit them. “You write it yourself, who is telling you not to? You should credit them because not naming them is like snatching their credit away”, Turaz signed off.

When Sanjay Leela Bhansali admitted actors hijack project

Calling it one of the biggest problems with Indian cinema, Bhansali once spoke to Galatta Plus and shared that a good performance does not belong to an actor but to a director, dialogue writer, cinematographer, art director, costume designer, choreographer, editor, and the guy who painted the wall behind them.

“You are saying ‘my performance’, but you are never saying that these people are responsible for my performance. Everything is suddenly hijacked by the actor, which is where the problem in Indian cinema is,” SLB added.

Heeramandi is currently streaming on Netflix and stars Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Manisha Koirala, Sharmin Segal, and Sanjeeda Sheikh among others.

