Heeramandi star Richa Chadha backs Deepika Padukone after user calls her out for wearing heels during pregnancy: 'No uterus, no gyaan'

Deepika Padukone and her husband Ranveer Singh are all set to embrace parenthood in 2024. The actress has been spotted flaunting her baby bump and radiating the pregnancy glow at various occasions. Deepika recently attended a promotional event for her upcoming movie Kalki 2898 AD where she donned high heels.

After a user called her out for the same, Heeramandi star Richa Chadha came out in support of Deepika and gave a savage response.

Richa Chadha has a befitting reply for user calling out pregnant Deepika Padukone

On June 19, Deepika Padukone graced the pre-release event of her film Kalki 2898 AD in Mumbai. She wore a stunning black dress for the occasion paired with high heels. A user on Instagram called her out and questioned her choice of wearing heels during pregnancy, especially when she was already tall.

In response, another influencer made a reel in which she backed Deepika and said that she wasn’t a child who needed others to tell her what she should wear. The influencer added that Deepika could make the decision based on her comfort and she needed nobody else’s suggestion.

Actress Richa Chadha, who is pregnant herself, commented under the reel stating, “no uterus, no gyaan (no uterus, no opinion).”

Have a look at Richa’s comment!

Richa will be welcoming her first child with husband Ali Fazal very soon. For the uninitiated, Richa has previously worked in the Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone starrer Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, which was directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. She reunited with the filmmaker on his OTT debut series, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar.

About Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s pregnancy announcement

In February, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh took to Instagram and made a joint announcement of the happy news. They shared a cute image adorned with animated baby items. “September 2024” was written in the center which indicated the time of the arrival of their first child.

On the work front, Deepika’s sci-fi film Kalki 2898 AD with Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan is slated to release on June 27. She also has the Cop Universe movie Singham Again in her lineup.

