Heeramandi star Sonakshi Sinha says ‘with right roles and right directors’ she can create magic on screen

Sonakshi Sinha returned to the limelight with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s latest release, Heeramandi. Portraying the character Fareedan, she has managed to capture the hearts of audiences. Reflecting on her recent ventures, Sinha shared her penchant for embracing challenging roles over the past few years. Expressing confidence in her craft, she asserted that given the right roles and directors, she can indeed weave magic on screen.

The actress also revealed her commitment to selecting women-led films over the past eight years, emphasizing that she has not encountered any setbacks as a result of this choice.

Sonakshi Sinha on creating magic on screen with the right roles and directors

In an interview with PTI, Sonakshi Sinha said, “I've worked with established and absolute newcomer directors because I believed in them. Everybody should be given a chance; I was also new at some point of time. If a director has a vision and if I can help him execute that vision, I would love to work with them.”

Talking about weaving magic on screen, the actress added, “If you give me the right roles and right directors, I can do magic.” Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Sonakshi Sinha further disclosed her pursuit of roles that genuinely challenge her and enable her to grow to her fullest potential. Shifting her focus towards roles that truly tested her abilities, she found herself evolving into a more proficient actor. Reflecting on her journey, she acknowledged that these experiences have shaped her into the artist she is today.

Advertisement

The actress also emphasized that she has been selecting movies led by female protagonists for quite some time now, and she is thoroughly enjoying the experience. The success or failure of these movies hasn't deterred Sinha in any manner. It's been about seven to eight years since she embarked on this journey, and she hasn't looked back.

Sonakshi Sinha on the professional front

Sonakshi's career began with Dabangg alongside Salman Khan in 2010. She then starred in several films including Lootera, Akira, Happy Phir Bhag Jayegi, and Khandaani Shafakhana.

She will next be seen in Aditya Sarpotdar’s Kakuda, a horror comedy produced by Ronnie Screwvala, featuring Riteish Deshmukh and Saqib Saleem in key roles. Apart from this, she also has Nikita Roy and The Book of Darkness in her kitty.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Sonakshi Sinha answers if she’d like to be called a star or an actor