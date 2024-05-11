Heeramandi Success Bash: Manisha Koirala, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Aditi Rao Hydari, and more come together to celebrate; PICS

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus Heeramandi has easily been the most talked about Hindi project this month. Released on May 1, the web series has been constantly making headlines for its content, performances, and even BTS stories.

The whole star cast of the film including Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Sharmin Segal, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Shekhar Suman, and others along with director SLB came together to celebrate the success today.

Heeramandi has received the most appreciation for its grandeur, traditional costumes, and direction. So the success bash which saw the presence of all the lead stars and the director had to be a reflection of it.

From the gorgeous leading ladies to the men who played Nawabs in the series everyone created a strong impression by keeping an A-game when it came to style.

Take a look at the pictures of Manisha Koirala, Richa Chadha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Sharmin Segal, Shekhar Suman, Adhyayan Suman, Fardeen Khan, Taha Shah, Sanjay Leela Bhansali from the event.

Priyanka Chopra showers love on Sanjay Leela Bhansali for Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar

Earlier today, Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram stories and showered love on Sanjay Leela Bhansali for Heeramandi. The filmmaker has been working on the project for so many years and the actress who has worked with him in films like Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani, and Mary Kom wrote, “I remember how much you wanted to make this.”

More about Heeramandi

Heeramandi takes the audience into the world of courtesans, who once reigned as queens, and is set against the backdrop of pre-independence India. With love and treachery being the central themes, Heeramandi was released on Netflix on May 1.

Consisting of 8 episodes, the series features an ensemble cast with gorgeous ladies Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sanjeeda Shaikh, and Sharmin Segal in the lead. Besides these spectacular actresses, the drama series stars Taha Shah, Shekhar Suman, Adhyayan Suman, and Farida Jalal in pivotal roles.

After Heeramandi, the fans are now looking forward to Heeramandi 2.