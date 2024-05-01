Heeramandi Twitter Review: 11 tweets to read before watching Sanjay Leela Bhansali's big-budget web series

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's much-awaited web series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar finally started streaming on Netflix on May 1, 2024. Starring Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, and Sanjeeda Shaikh, among others, the series is set on a lavish scale and has been released with high expectations.

The early reviews of Heeramandi are out on X, formerly known as Twitter, and it's getting a mixed response.

Netizens review Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar

As Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar released today, Twitter got flooded with live reactions. Netizens can't help but talk about the series even before finishing it because every episode is giving them too much to discuss.

Here are 11 tweets by netizens you can check before watching Heeramandi.

"Heeramandi did not disappoint it lived up to it expectations and anticipation it’s so good," tweeted an X user.

"No filmmaker brings life to the royal Indian heritage like Bhansali ji. 10mins into Heeramandi and I'm swooned all over again. Sanjay has perfected the art of selling a storyline that should ideally, already be "monotonous" by now into rich shades of top quality niche. so regal," tweeted an X user praising Sanjay Leela Bhansali's direction.

"Apni pasandeeda aurat @aditiraohydari ke liye heeramandi dekh rha hu , omg her eyes aaye hayeee," wrote an X user.

"Heeramandi makes you tired. Aditi Rao Hydari is the only redeeming factor. That woman is the definition of "born to be royal, forced to act like one,"" wrote a tweeple.

"heeramandi is so damn good! it’s amazing!!! the set is gorgeous, the songs are fantastic and the lead casts are all so captivating!"

"just finished the 1st episode of #Heeramandi and i loved it everything is just perfect.. perfect casting," tweeted another X user while praising the series.

Take a look at some more reviews:

More about Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar

Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar marks the OTT debut of director Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The series narrates the story of love and betrayal among courtesans set in the pre-independence India.

Heeramandi boasts a powerhouse of talents, including Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, and Sharmin Segal in the lead, along with Fardeen Khan, Taha Shah, Shekhar Suman, and Adhyayan Suman in pivotal roles.

