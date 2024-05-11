Heeramandi: When Richa Chadha had alcohol on sets after 40 takes of drunk dancing scene; says it made things 'worse'

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to alcohol and drug addiction

Richa Chadha has received wide appreciation for her performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's web series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. However, it wasn't an easy job and the actress gave her all to the character Lajwanti she played.

Richa Chadha has recently shared insights about her drunk dancing scene in the series. The actress said that after 40 takes of the scene, she decided to get support from alcohol but it ended up making things worse for her.

Richa Chadha on having alcohol to ace her drunk dancing scene in Heeramandi

During an interview with Zoom, Richa Chadha said that she wasn't able to get the drunk dancing scene in Heeramandi right despite 30-40 retakes so she decided to have some alcohol. However, she recalled that things got worse after she had a quarter. "I didn’t want that lethargy in the body movement, I wanted some of it, maybe the precision can go but I didn’t want to let go of the grace," she said.

Richa added that after having a drink, she realized that she was better off without it because she had more control over her performance that way. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

"It is a technical job, no matter how much I dance, my dress is so heavy, I have to hit that mark, interact. It was fun for me to do,” she said while mentioning that even though she didn't have many scenes in the series, she gave her 100% to each one of them. The actress said that she was never out of character even while dancing. "It took a lot from me, but I loved it,” concluded the actress.

More about Heeramandi

Heeramandi takes the audience into the world of courtesans, who once reigned as queens, and is set against the backdrop of pre-independence India. With love and treachery being the central themes, Heeramandi was released on Netflix on May 1.

Consisting of 8 episodes, the series features an ensemble cast with gorgeous ladies Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sanjeeda Shaikh, and Sharmin Segal in the lead. Besides these spectacular actresses, the drama series stars Taha Shah, Shekhar Suman, Adhyayan Suman, and Farida Jalal in pivotal roles.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra showers love on Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi; says ‘I remember how…’