Heeramandi: Why did Sonakshi Sinha apologize to Manisha Koirala after watching Sanjay Leela Bhansali's web series?

Sonakshi Sinha's performance in Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar has received appreciation from all over the nation. The actress did a phenomenal job, bringing out her talent in full glory.

Apart from her, the series also has talented actors like Manisha Koirala, Richa Chadha, and more who took its charm to the next level. Interestingly, Sonakshi and Manisha played rivals in the series, and recently, she talked about her bond with the veteran actress. Sonakshi also opened up about how she managed to play her opponent onscreen.

Sonakshi Sinha apologized to Manisha Koirala after seeing Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar

During an interview with Instant Bollywood, Sonakshi Sinha said that she apologized to Manisha Koirala after watching the entire series because she couldn't believe how she played her rival. "I was like, how have I done this? Meri ye majaal kahaan se aayi (How did I dare to do this?) she said while adding that is the beauty of having 'such a fine actor in front of you' because they help you do better.

Sonakshi further said that she had grown up watching Manisha Koirala and thought she should do something good if she had a chance to be in front of her. "It is such a pleasure to have that banter with each other, you are fully into it. I enjoyed working with Manisha mam," the actress added.

Sonakshi Sinha on creating magic onscreen with right roles

Earlier in an interview with PTI, the actress talked about creating magic with her performance in Heeramandi and said, "If you give me the right roles and right directors, I can do magic."

Sonakshi Sinha's work front

Sonakshi will be next seen in Aditya Sarpotdar's horror comedy titled Kakuda. Produced by Ronnie Screwvala, the project also features Riteish Deshmukh and Saqib Saleem in pivotal roles. Apart from this, she also has Nikita Roy and The Book of Darkness in her kitty.

About Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar

Heeramandi takes the audience into the world of courtesans, who once reigned as queens and is set against the backdrop of pre-independence India. With love and treachery being the central themes, Heeramandi was released on Netflix on May 1.

Consisting of 8 episodes, the series features an ensemble cast with gorgeous ladies Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sanjeeda Shaikh, and Sharmin Segal in the lead. Besides these spectacular actresses, the drama series stars Taha Shah, Shekhar Suman, Adhyayan Suman, and Farida Jalal in pivotal roles.