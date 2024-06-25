Heeramandi’s additional director feels it's unfortunate viewers couldn't relate to Sharmin Segal’s performance: ‘She fulfilled the vision SLB had’

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar was one such show that fans are still talking about even after almost 2 months of its release. Be it the ensemble star cast, the direction, the songs, or the dialogues, everything found its way on the social media trends.

But the one thing that viewers just couldn’t accept was Sharmin Segal’s portrayal of Alamzeb. The actress faced a lot of criticism and trolls for her acting and fans went on to call her expressionless and what not! Well, in a recent interview, the additional director of the show Snehil Dixit Mehra admitted that trolling the Malaal actress was excessive after a point.

Snehil Dixit Mehra on viewers trolling Sharmin Segal for Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar

Talking to Hindustan Times, Snehil Dixit Mehra revealed that fans can critique someone’s work and that is acceptable. But attacking someone personally is not acceptable. The additional director further added that everyone on the set gave their 100% including Sharmin Segal. She fulfilled the vision Sanjay Leela Bhansali had for her and also felt unfortunate that viewers could not relate to it.

Snehil also added that there is a certain section of people who loved Sharmin for not going overboard and also admired her voice. “It’s just the negativity gets highlighted more.”