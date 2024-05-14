Heeramandi’s additional director reacts to Sharmin Segal getting trolled: ‘When you are put in a cast full of such veteran actors…’

It is almost 2 weeks now that Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s web show Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar released, but fans cannot stop talking about it. Apart from the stellar ensemble cast, the story line, the songs and the acting of the stars, everything hit the right chords.

Well, if there is someone who has become the talk of the town after the show for negative reasons and trolling, then it is Sharmin Segal. Now in a recent interview with Indian Express the additional director of the show Snehil Dixit Mehra opened up about working with SLB’s niece and more.

Snehil Dixit on receiving love for Sharmin Segal’s Alamzeb

Talking about everyone's opinion on Sharmin Segal and her acting, Sneha replied that people have an opinion on everything and when you are a public figure, these things are bound to happen. She added that it is harsher in today's age because of social media as people can get away by saying anything to anyone. "Alamzeb was the only one untouched by the corruption of Heeramandi. She was not manipulative like Mallikajaan, a secret revolutionary like Bibbojaan, and not full of revenge like Sonakshi's character. Sharmin had to play her part very subtly and I think she has done a fabulous job at that."

Snehil also revealed that she has been receiving calls and messages from people praising her voice and modulation. “People are either loving her or dissing her, but that is part and parcel… These things get highlighted because when you are put in a cast full of such veteran actors, you are bound to be picked upon.” Further, she added that she has been getting calls for her chemistry with Tajdaar as well and she has been receiving love for both of them.

Sharmin Segal’s work front

She started working in the Hindi film industry by assisting her uncle, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, in films like Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani, and Gangubai Kathiawadi. Soon after, she made her acting debut with the 2019 film Malaal and was then seen in Atithi Bhooto Bhava in 2022. And now Sharmin has become a household name with Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar.

