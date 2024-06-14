Heeramandi’s Fardeen Khan defends co-star Sharmin Segal’s performance: ‘She had a very complex, challenging role’

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar created a mark in everyone’s hearts. Be it the songs, the actors or the storyline, everything hit the right chord. But amongst all the praise, Sharmin Segal’s acting has received a lot of trolls and criticism.

Although a lot of her co-stars including Richa Chadha, Farida Jalal, Taha Shah came in support of her, the trolling has not stopped. And now the recent name to get added to this list is Fardeen Khan and he called it unfortunate.

Fardeen Khan on being a victim of trolling himself

Talking to Zoom, Fardeen Khan spoke about his co-star Sharmin Segal being trolled. He thinks that the trolling is unfortunate. The Khushi actor further added that everyone has the right to like or dislike someone’s performance, but the trolling is ‘simply wrong and not done.’

Fardeen further defended Sharmin and said that she had done a very decent job in the show. “She had a very complex, challenging role and she was working with some mega actors out there. I think it was a great start for her career and acting in general.”

The No Entry actor added that even he has become a victim of trolling in the past and he feels that is it unfortunate sign of the times. But he also advised that one has got to develop some thick skin. He concluded by saying, “when it’s wrong, you need to speak up and call it out. It reveals more about the people trolling than the person being trolled.”

Fardeen Khan’s work front

Fardeen Khan made his debut with Prem Aggan in 1998. After starring in Dulha Mil Gaya in 2010, the actor took a long break from acting.

He made a comeback on the screens with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s web show Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. Fans had been missing him and the love he got for his portrayal of a nawab Wali Saab is proof.

The actor is all geared to be seen in the multi-starrer Khel Khel Mein starring Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, Ammy Virk, Aditya Seal, Pragya Jaiswal, and Vaani Kapoor.

