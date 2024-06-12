Heeramandi's Fardeen Khan opens up on 'tough phase' after dad Feroz Khan's death; recalls taking IVF route to have children

Fardeen Khan has made a notable return, earning praise for his impressive OTT debut. After a nearly 14-year hiatus, he re-entered the acting scene with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi. Recently, he opened up about the difficult period he faced after the passing of his father, Feroz Khan, and expressed regret over his extended break from the industry.

Fardeen Khan recounted being trolled for his weight gain in 2016, referring to it as an unexpected introduction to the world of social media.

Fardeen Khan on coping up with father's death

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Fardeen shared that one reason for his break was the passing of his father, legendary actor Feroz Khan, in 2009. He explained, “I needed some time after I lost my father. It was a tough time for me on a personal level.”

He also mentioned that there were additional factors influencing his decision, which he has discussed previously.

Fardeen Khan on opting for IVF route to have children

The actor also discussed the journey of becoming a father, highlighting the challenges of IVF and the time dedicated to his daughter. He said, “We were having challenges having children, and that’s when we decided to take the IVF route. That’s why I needed to take some time off.”

He added that initially, he intended the break to be brief, just a few years to get everything settled. However, after his daughter's birth, he was deeply moved and decided to spend more time with her, extending his hiatus longer than planned.

However, Fardeen acknowledged regretting not returning to work sooner. He expressed gratitude for having the luxury to take time off, noting that it wasn't a deliberate or conscious decision. Reflecting on it now, he wishes he hadn't taken such an extended break, as he feels regret on many levels.

In 2016, Fardeen Khan experienced a wave of trolling after paparazzi photos highlighting his weight gain went viral. Since he wasn't active on social media then, he was taken aback by the sudden surge of attention. He described this period as particularly challenging, noting that it was his first real exposure to the power and reach of social media. Despite having been away from the industry for years, the unexpected focus on him was surprising.

Although the experience was negative, it provided valuable insights and served as a stark introduction to the social media age. Fardeen emphasized the importance of developing a thick skin and not letting such incidents affect one's spirit, seeing the episode as a learning experience.

About Heeramandi

In Sanjay Leela Bhansali's OTT debut, Heeramandi, Fardeen recently portrayed the character Nawab Wali Bin Zayed-Al Mohammed. Alongside him, pivotal roles were also played by Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Farida Jalal, Shekhar Suman, Adhyayan Suman, Jason Shah, and others. It is set against the backdrop of the Indian independence revolution of the 1920s-1940s.

